Tottenham could reportedly have a big decision to make this month as Inter are said to be prepared to launch a £17m bid to sign Christian Eriksen.

The 27-year-old has struggled to re-discover his best form so far this season, as he’s managed just three goals and three assists in 24 appearances.

His situation is complicated further with his current contract set to expire in the summer, and so major doubts remain over his future in north London.

Speculation suggests that he could be on his way to Inter this year, although The Guardian note that the Nerazzurri could opt to try and prise him away from Tottenham this month with a £17m move, rather than wait until the end of the season.

From a Spurs perspective, if Eriksen isn’t going to sign a new deal, then it would surely make sense to take the money now while they can to reinvest into the squad rather than lose him for nothing in a few months.

That said, Jose Mourinho’s plans may well have been complicated by their injury setbacks this month with both Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

With that in mind, he could be forced to keep hold of Eriksen to help keep them competitive between now and the end of the season, assuming that he won’t be bringing in any reinforcements of his own to stamp his mark on the Tottenham squad.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but with Inter said to be ready to launch that touted £17m bid, it might be enough to prise the Danish playmaker away in the coming weeks to hand Antonio Conte a major boost with his side pushing Juventus in what is shaping up to be a thrilling Serie A title battle this season.