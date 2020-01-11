Video: Anthony Martial scores brilliant header for Man United vs Norwich

Anthony Martial has sealed victory for Manchester United against Norwich by getting himself on the scoresheet to make it 3-0 to the Red Devils.

In the 53rd minute of the Premier League clash, Solskjaer’s side caught the Canaries off guard with a quickly-taken corner.

Juan Mate delivered a dangerous cross into the box and Martial showed his power to rise highest between two defenders and steer the ball into the back of the net with a lovely header.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s brilliant goal below:

Pictures from DAZN Canada.

Solskjaer’s side have looked exceptional going forward this afternoon, the Red Devils need to find a way to deliver these performances on a more consistent basis.