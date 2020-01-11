Menu

Video: Anthony Martial scores brilliant header for Man United vs Norwich

Manchester United FC Norwich City FC
Anthony Martial has sealed victory for Manchester United against Norwich by getting himself on the scoresheet to make it 3-0 to the Red Devils.

In the 53rd minute of the Premier League clash, Solskjaer’s side caught the Canaries off guard with a quickly-taken corner.

Juan Mate delivered a dangerous cross into the box and Martial showed his power to rise highest between two defenders and steer the ball into the back of the net with a lovely header.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s brilliant goal below:

Pictures from DAZN Canada.

Solskjaer’s side have looked exceptional going forward this afternoon, the Red Devils need to find a way to deliver these performances on a more consistent basis.

