Video: Aubameyang sent off after VAR check in big blow for Arsenal

After a positive start for Arsenal, things went from bad to worse in the second half of their clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given the visitors the lead at Selhurst Park, and the Gunners held on to take that advantage into the half-time interval.

However, Jordan Ayew’s deflected effort drew Palace level just minutes into the second half and Arsenal were then reduced to 10 men shortly after.

Aubameyang was initially booked for the challenge seen in the video below, but after a VAR check was made, the booking was upgraded to a straight red card as it was deemed to be serious foul play. Based on the replay below, it certainly doesn’t look great and so it could be argued it was worthy of a dismissal.

In turn, not only is that a major blow for Arsenal in terms of winning the game against Palace to be without their talisman for most of the second half, but he will also now face a suspension as a result.

With 16 goals in 26 games so far this season, there is little doubt that his absence will be a major setback for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to deal with, while it’s hoped that Max Meyer hasn’t picked up any damage to his ankle.

? ?? ? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is sent off! He was originally shown a yellow card for his challenge on Max Meyer, but had it raised to a red after a VAR check! pic.twitter.com/1eV91CF32Y — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 11, 2020

