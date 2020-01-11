Video: Brandon Williams’ horror open-goal miss for Man United vs Norwich

Manchester United ace Brandon Williams somehow managed to produce one of the worst misses of the season in the 57th minute of today’s clash against Norwich.

After some great work by Anthony Martial, Andreas Pereira drilled the ball across the face of the goal and Williams somehow managed to smash his effort over the bar.

The ace was only a couple of yards out.

Take a look at the youngster’s moment to forget below:

Beautiful goal by Brandon Williams pic.twitter.com/lw0if8AzGT — Ruben (@YNWAruben) January 11, 2020

With the exception of this momentary blunder, Williams has been fantastic for the Red Devils this afternoon. The 19-year-old’s has been up and down the left flank all game.