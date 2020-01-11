Video: Hudson-Odoi extends Chelsea lead vs Burnley to end wait for key personal moment

Chelsea look set to secure all three points on Saturday as Callum Hudson-Odoi put them 3-0 up against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham had put the Blues in a commanding position, and things only got better for Frank Lampard’s side in the second half.

As seen in the video below, Hudson-Odoi latched onto a cross at the far post and got the touch needed to divert the ball into the back of the net.

There were doubts the goal would stand as a VAR check was carried out, but after being given the all-clear, the youngster was able to celebrate a big moment in his career.

As seen in the tweet below from the club, it was his first Premier League goal, and Chelsea will hope that there are plenty more to come in the future.

For now though, he’ll be delighted to have got his first, and it looks as though it will come in a win for the Blues to wrap up a successful day for all concerned as they look to hold onto fourth spot in the Premier League table.

? Callum Hudson-Odoi ?? ?? Burnley in the Premier League Hudson-Odoi scores his first Premier League ??. First of many. What a time to be alive. ??pic.twitter.com/sZUfpe9ysa#CFC #PL #CHO #CHEBUR — ?????? ???????? (@SharanChablani) January 11, 2020

Video courtesy of NBC Sports