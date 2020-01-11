Video: Ibrahimovic produces classy finish to bag first goal since AC Milan return

AC Milan opened up a 2-0 lead over Cagliari in the second half of their clash in Sardinia on Saturday, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic bagging the second.

The 38-year-old secured a return to the Rossoneri this month, and made his comeback in the draw with Sampdoria last time out with an appearance off the bench.

SEE MORE: How Milan could be set to make two critical mistakes in January transfer window

However, he got his first start from coach Stefano Pioli this weekend, and he didn’t disappoint.

Rafael Leao had given Milan the lead shortly after the restart, and they doubled their advantage just after the hour mark.

As seen in the video below, Ibrahimovic showed great movement in the box to find some space, and following a good pass from Theo Hernandez to find him, the Swede did the rest with a superb finish to find the corner and give the goalkeeper no chance.

Despite his age, Ibrahimovic is continuing to show that he still has life left in his legs, and it will be a huge boost for Milan to have him back especially if he can display this type of quality on a consistent basis.