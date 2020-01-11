Video: Marcus Rashford’s tidy finish for Man United vs Norwich after fine Mata cross

In the 26th minute of this afternoon’s clash between Manchester United and Norwich, the Red Devils have taken the lead after some fine work from Juan Mata.

The Spaniard cut inside from the right flank before launching a lovely left-footed cross towards the back post.

Marcus Rashford was left unmarked and pounced on the opportunity to fire Solskjaer’s side into the lead by tapping the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the England international’s opener below:

Pictures courtesy of TRT Sport Canli.

Rashford has been United’s main man this season, the 22-year-old appears to be going from strength to strength after a difficult start to the season.