Video: Mason Greenwood produces brilliant finish to extend Man Utd lead vs Norwich

Man Utd were in fine form on Saturday as they opened up a 4-0 lead over Norwich City at Old Trafford, with Mason Greenwood grabbing their fourth.

Goals from Marcus Rashford (2) and Anthony Martial had put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in full control of the game, but there was more to come for the home faithful.

As seen in the video below, Greenwood collected the ball outside of the box and after edging forward and making space for himself, he produced a superb finish with his left foot which was arrowed into the bottom corner.

The youngster showed great accuracy with his attempt to find the back of the net, and Solskjaer will no doubt be delighted to see him get on the scoresheet in a rampant win.

It’s vital for Man Utd to avoid dropping points now as with fourth-placed Chelsea also heading for a comfortable win at home against Burnley, they’ll need to keep up the pace to ensure that they remain in contention for a top four finish this season.