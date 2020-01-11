Menu

Video: Mourinho’s hilarious reaction to Tottenham’s amazing chance vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
It was always feared that Spurs might lack a cutting edge after Harry Kane went down with a long term injury, and it seems that’s the case after they missed a glorious chance to level it up against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s men look unstoppable just now so it’s not a great surprise that they’ll leave with all three points again, but Gio Lo Celso has to put this away:

You can see from Mourinho’s reaction at the end that he’s knows the cameras are watching and he’s just playing up to them, but it’s still a funny reaction to the miss.

You have to think he won’t actually find it that funny when he looks back at the game and the result.

