Video: Nicolas Pepe ends Gary Cahill with quick feet but red-faced defender let off the hook

Arsenal went into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead over Crystal Palace, with Nicolas Pepe producing one of the highlights of the opening 45 minutes.

After some superb build-up play, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showed his clinical edge in front of goal to break the deadlock after just 12 minutes.

With Arsenal chasing a third consecutive win across all competitions, it was an ideal start for Mikel Arteta and his men as they continue to try and climb the Premier League table.

It could have been even better had Pepe been able to control the ball better in the box, but as seen in the video below, it was only a small consolation for Gary Cahill who was left sat down by the Gunners ace after showing some quick feet.

Fortunately for the Palace man it didn’t get worse with a goal as Pepe’s touch was far too heavy, but there was nothing he was going to be able to do about as he was sat on the ground after being caught out.

His frustrated reaction after said it all, but Pepe will also be kicking himself after not taking advantage…