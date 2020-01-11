Video: Rashford destroys defender with insane elastico skill during Man United vs Norwich

Just 10 minutes into Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Norwich this afternoon, Marcus Rashford stunned one of the Canaries’ defenders.

Rashford beat Norwich sensation Todd Cantwell before pulling off a superb elastico to beat full-back Sam Byram. The United forward made the skill look effortless.

The trick was made popular by Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho.

Take a look at the England international’s magical skill below:

Marcus Rashford has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and moments like this just highlight how confident he currently is.pic.twitter.com/GtrwNz5QuZ — UtdArena. (@utdarena) January 11, 2020

Rashford is full of confidence right now, the 22-year-old is firmly establishing himself as United’s main man this season.