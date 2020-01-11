Video: Roberto Firmino’s fantastic finish to give Liverpool lead vs Spurs

In the 37th minute of this evening’s mammoth Premier League clash between Liverpool and Spurs, the Reds took the lead after fine finish from Roberto Firmino.

Jordan Henderson sparked the chance by showing his unparalleled desire to head the ball into the box despite having a foot in his face.

Mohamed Salah showed off his lovely hold-up play before rolling the ball to Firmino and the forward took his defender out of the game with a lovely touch before firing the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

Check out the Brazilian’s fine strike below:

"That is what world-class looks like!" ? Liverpool have been knocking at the door and Firmino smashes it down! ??

Pictures from Canal+ Sport.

Firmino’s goal was awarded after a lengthy VAR check. I guess plus side is that the forward was able to celebrate his effort twice.