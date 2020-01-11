It’s hard to think of a better and more consistent defender than Virgil van Dijk just now.

He’s well known for being impossible to get past while also being fantastic on the ball, but his powers of recovery are pretty incredible too.

It looks like Spurs have a great chance to score here, only the Dutchman appears from nowhere with a perfect tackle to kill the attack:

Van Dijk with a clutch tackle to stop Dele Alli. Best defender in the world for a reason. pic.twitter.com/hvKh14ommN — Goal HQ (@goalhq_) January 11, 2020

Admittedly it’s a poor touch from the Tottenham man that gives him a chance, but defending like this will only help to build his aura and make opponents scared to face him.