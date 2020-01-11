Menu

Video: Virgil van Dijk shows why he’s world class with a sensational tackle against Spurs

It’s hard to think of a better and more consistent defender than Virgil van Dijk just now.

He’s well known for being impossible to get past while also being fantastic on the ball, but his powers of recovery are pretty incredible too.

It looks like Spurs have a great chance to score here, only the Dutchman appears from nowhere with a perfect tackle to kill the attack:

Admittedly it’s a poor touch from the Tottenham man that gives him a chance, but defending like this will only help to build his aura and make opponents scared to face him.

