Agreement reached: Man United and Bruno Fernandes’ agent agree on €6m per year salary and transfer could be completed TOMORROW

As much as Manchester United were trying to downplay expectations when it comes to any players arriving in January, it looks like the transfer of Bruno Fernandes is going to happen.

His celebration when he scored for Sporting at the weekend looked like a man who knew he was going to leave and speculation continues about his possible transfer.

This might be the clearest sign yet, with news filtering through that the club and his agent have a general agreement ahead of talks tomorrow:

Total agreement between #BrunoFernandes agent (M.Pinho) and #ManchesterUnited until 2025 (€6M a year). They’ve told to Sporting about Bruno’s desire to play in PremierLeague. Tomorrow #ManchesterUnited‘ll work to reach agreement with Sporting and close the deal. #transfers #MUFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 12, 2020

From United’s point of view the transfer does make total sense. He’s a classy midfielder who can create and score goals from the number 10 position, but he’s also got some experience too.

He’s the captain of Sporting CP so he comes in as a leader rather than someone who might struggle to adapt to the biggest stage. He’s shown he can drag his team to victory and that’s exactly what United need right now.

It does sound like the deal might be completed as early as tomorrow, but it seems inevitable that he will end up at Old Trafford after this.