Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly interested in signing AC Milan attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkish international has been a regular for the Rossoneri since joining them from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017. So far, Calhanoglu has amassed 14 goals and 24 assists in 109 appearances across all competitions.

According to Mirror, Arsenal manager Arteta is interested in signing the 25-year-old on loan. The report also claims that Milan are ready to let go of Calhanoglu who is currently valued at €18million, as per Transfermarkt.

The versatile midfield player has made 18 appearances for the Rossoneri this season so far, scoring twice against Lecce and Brescia while providing an assist.

Arsenal already have some decent attacking players in their squad, with Mesut Ozil their main playmaker, while Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock are also among their options in that area of the pitch.

This means Calhanoglu might not necessarily be a regular starter in Arteta’s side, so it’s debatable if this kind of move should really be a priority.

The Gunners surely need to focus more on strengthening their defence, which has been a major area of weakness for some time now.