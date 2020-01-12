It’s incredible that despite intense speculation over who will take over at Barcelona, Ernesto Valverde still hasn’t officially been sacked.

You have to think that there’s no way back for him after the past few days, but it doesn’t reflect well on a team when someone is still in charge but so many questions are being asked.

The most obvious target seemed to be Xavi, but Marca has issued a report to say he wont be taking over right now. They do say that he might be open to the move in the Summer, but that also confirms that the club are actively looking for replacements.

Despite being one of the biggest teams in the world, it seems that it’s not a job that everybody wants. After the news that Xavi turned them down, it’s emerged that another former player who’s got plenty of managerial experience has also rejected an approach:

Ronald Koeman también dice NO al Barcelona vía Lluis Canut . Tremendo — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) January 12, 2020

That one might not be as much of a shock, but it’s still a blow to the club. Koeman is currently in charge of Holland who should fancy their chances of doing something at Euro 2020, so it would be surprising if he left them now.

It’s hard to see where they go from here, it’s clear that keeping Ernesto Valverde is low on their list of what they want to happen, but it looks like nobody wants to take over halfway through the season.

Perhaps an interim coach will be appointed, but something has to happen soon.