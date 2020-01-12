Manchester United have reportedly made significant progress on a transfer deal for Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Various reports suggest things are moving along for Fernandes to complete a January move to Old Trafford, in what will surely be seen as very good news for most Man Utd fans.

Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, with translation from Sport Witness, claim Fernandes is due in Manchester in the coming days after ‘significant progress’ was made in negotiations on the deal.

The Daily Mirror add that a bid from United could come in the next few days, with the Red Devils set to offer a total package worth around £65million.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks in desperate need for more quality in his squad after a difficult first half of the season, with Fernandes the obvious choice to strengthen a problem position.

The 25-year-old has an outstanding record of scoring and assisting from the middle of the park, and it’s clear he could help United find a bit more spark from that area.

MUFC have badly missed Paul Pogba through injury for much of this campaign, and Fernandes would help ease the pressure on the Frenchman in that position.

It will be intriguing to see how this develops in the coming days, but for now it sounds like there’s plenty of cause for United fans to be optimistic.