Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks over the transfer of Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been linked with the Red Devils by Record and others, and it looks like this could be a deal that’s edging closer.

The latest from the Evening Standard is that talks are at an advanced stage for Man Utd to sign Fernandes, but the club still fear potential late interest from rivals Tottenham.

Spurs do look in need of a player of this type, with Christian Eriksen nearing the end of his contract and possibly on the move this January.

The Guardian state Eriksen could make the move to Inter Milan this month, so it would make sense for Jose Mourinho to bring in Fernandes as a like-for-like replacement.

Still, the Evening Standard suggest this may not be an issue for United, with Tottenham also being strongly linked with a loan move for Benfica’s Gedson Fernandes.

United fans will surely be hoping a deal for a quality midfielder can be done this winter as it would majorly strengthen what has been a problem position for the club this season.

Paul Pogba has been missed through injury, while others like Andreas Pereira have not really looked good enough for MUFC.

The Standard add that Solskjaer has made it clear to Ed Woodward that a signing of this type is a priority for him, with Ajax’s Donny van de Beek also being considered.