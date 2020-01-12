Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Bruno Fernandes Manchester United transfer rumours

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to questions about the Bruno Fernandes transfer saga this January.

The Portugal international has been linked strongly with a move to Man Utd by Record and others, and looks an ideal potential signing for the Red Devils given their current needs.

Fernandes has shown himself to be a fine goal-scorer and creative player from midfield in his time with Sporting, and one imagines he’s now ready to make the step up to a bigger club and a more competitive league.

It remains to be seen if United will definitely land their man, but Solskjaer certainly didn’t deny the rumours when he was asked about a potential move for the 25-year-old.

“Bruno Fernandes? I can’t talk about individuals that play for other clubs, but I’ve got to say I do have the backing,” the Norwegian said, as quoted by the Metro.

“We do have the backing to do something if the right thing comes up in this window.”

MUFC fans will surely be desperate to see this deal go through, with Fernandes looking precisely the kind of player who could help the club turn things around in the second half of this season.

It’s not been the most convincing campaign so far, with Paul Pogba’s lengthy absence through injury proving a real blow for United as they’ve so often looked like lacking spark and creativity in midfield.

Fernandes could give the team’s forwards more to work with and also chip in with a few goals himself to take the weight off Marcus Rashford and co.