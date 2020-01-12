Chelsea have reportedly slapped a price tag of £45 million on striker Michy Batshuayi.

The Belgian international has made only 19 appearances across all competitions under Frank Lampard this season so far with only three of them being starts. Batshuayi has scored five goals so far while providing two assists.

SEE MORE: (Photos) Chelsea complete first signing under Frank Lampard, striker poses with number 9 shirt

The 26-year-old has been linked to Aston Villa lately with Sky Sports claiming that the Premier League side contacted the Chelsea regarding a loan move for him. However, it would be very difficult for them to sign Batshuayi as the Blues want £45 million for him according to the Sun. The report also claims that Crystal Palace are interested in signing the Belgian striker along with Aston Villa.

Batshuayi is currently Chelsea’s second-choice striker with Lampard preferring Tammy Abraham who has scored 13 goals in 21 Premier League matches so far. Given the 22-year-old’s current form, it seems highly unlikely that the Belgian will receive much first-team opportunities which might hamper his chances of making his nation’s squad for Euro 2020. Hence, a move to Crystal Palace or Aston Villa could be suitable for Batshuayi as he would receive ample game time.

If Chelsea have slapped a £45m price tag on the striker, it means that they aren’t too willing to let go of him. Besides, if Abraham gets injured, Batshuayi will be the player the Blues will look to.