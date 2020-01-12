Real Madrid are reportedly very close to agreeing a deal for the transfer of Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

The France international has been a hugely important player for Chelsea in recent years, and his departure would be a big blow for the club.

Still, it seems it could be on the cards as Don Balon report that Real are closing in on a big-money deal to sign Kante from the Blues, which would go through next season.

The report states Kante will cost as much as £127million, so CFC will at least receive a huge amount of cash from letting their star player go.

Chelsea fans won’t be too pleased, however, as they only recently had to see another star player in Eden Hazard make the move to the Bernabeu.

The Belgian left Stamford Bridge in the summer and has no doubt been missed by Chelsea in this frustrating and inconsistent season.

Losing Kante would be another big step back for the west Londoners, who have had to increasingly build around young players this term.

The likes of Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi have helped ensure Hazard hasn’t always been too badly missed, but it remains to be seen if there’s anyone at the club capable of offering them what Kante does.