Inter Milan have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Tottenham attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Danish international, who has entered the final six months of his Spurs contract, has been linked to the Serie A side for a while now. A report from the Guardian suggests that Inter could try to sign Eriksen for £17million.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the 27-year-old has agreed to a five-year contract with the Nerazzurri which would see him earn €7.5million a year along with bonuses.

Eriksen hasn’t been very consistent for Tottenham this season, scoring three goals while providing as many assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

If Spurs are to lose the Danish international, they might as well sell him this month and receive some kind of transfer fee, rather than letting him go for free in the summer.

Eriksen would be a solid addition to Inter’s midfield and someone like him will be needed if they are to win the Serie A this season. Provided the 27-year-old joins the Nerazzurri, he will be only the third Danish player to do so, the other two being Harald Nielsen and Thomas Helveg.