Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy feels that Jack Grealish would fit well at Liverpool.

Aston Villa may be in a tough situation in the Premier League table now but the club’s captain has been in fine form for them. So far, Grealish has amassed eight goals and six assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Murphy said that the 24-year-old could fit into any of the top six teams including Liverpool and added that he would prefer the attacking midfielder over Naby Keita. As quoted by the Express, the former Reds star said: “Jack could fit into any of the Big Six teams though some need him more than others. His big asset is the variety in his game. He can have an impact as a No10, off the left, in a midfield three or even as a deep-lying midfielder. He is a dribbler, a strong player who can receive the ball in tight areas and carry it forward. As the most-fouled player in the league, he can take the kicks and get up to create and score goals.

“He’d walk into the Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester United teams right away. He’s not inferior to Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley or Mason Mount at Chelsea. Even though Liverpool are currently well-stocked for midfielders, what if Gini Wijnaldum doesn’t sign a new contract and James Milner gets to a certain age? Could Jack do the hard yards Jurgen Klopp demands? Yes. Would I have him ahead of Naby Keita for example? Yes.”

Currently valued at €35 million according to Transfermarkt, Grealish has been in fine form for Aston Villa this season so far and a player of his caliber deserves to be in a bigger club. The 24-year-old has been linked to Manchester City lately with Metro claiming that Pep Guardiola is interested in signing him.