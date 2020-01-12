Tottenham could reportedly be set to join the running for the transfer of Lyon striker and rumoured Chelsea target Moussa Dembele.

The Frenchman has been a top performer in Ligue 1 in recent times, which has led to talk of him potentially making a move to a bigger club.

Dembele has been perhaps most strongly linked with Chelsea following recent claims made on the Transfer Window Podcast, but Tottenham also badly need a new striker this January.

Harry Kane’s recent injury means Spurs could be very light up front for much of the second half of this season, and Goal claim they’re showing an interest in joining the race for Dembele.

The 23-year-old looks just what Tottenham need right now, with a fine record of 34 goals in 74 games for Lyon in total.

Prior to that, Dembele shone in spells at Celtic and Fulham, so he should be no stranger to the British game.

Chelsea will surely be hoping they can remain in pole position for Dembele, however, with the Blues also lacking options in that position this season.

Youngster Tammy Abraham has done well for Frank Lampard’s side, but it’s a lot of pressure for an inexperienced player and the likes of Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud don’t really look reliable enough as backup options.