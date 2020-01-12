Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in making a move for Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo in the summer.

The Portuguese international has made 102 appearances for the Blaugrana since joining them from Benfica, scoring a goal and providing eight assists. Semedo has been a regular for Barcelona this season so far,providing three assists in 20 matches across all competitions.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Bayern Munich are considering making a move for the 26-year-old in the summer. The report also claims that the Bundesliga champions want another right-back since Joshua Kimmich is operating more as a defensive midfielder these days.

Currently valued at €40 million according to Transfermarkt, Semedo has been linked to Manchester United and Tottenham by Sport and the El Desmarque (as cited by the Sun) respectively.

Bayern currently have a terrific right-back in Benjamin Pavard but with Kimmich playing as a defensive midfielder lately, they might require another full-back and Semedo seems a good option. However, Barcelona may not be too willing to let go of him at least until they’ve found a suitable replacement.