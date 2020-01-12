Chelsea have reportedly completed their first signing under manager Frank Lampard with a deal for wonderkid Bryan Fiabema.

The 16-year-old’s move to Stamford Bridge seems to have been confirmed in a report from Norwegian outlet VG, which shows photos of the youngster with manager Frank Lampard and holding up a Chelsea shirt with his name and the number 9 on the back.

Fiabema is a highly rated talent and should end up being a useful signing for the Blues as they move towards a policy of promoting more youth players.

Lampard has done well to use exciting talent from his academy this season, and Fiabema could be one to call upon in a couple of years’ time if he continues his fine development.

VG add that Fiabema was at the 3-0 win over Burnley, as they also post a photo of him alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi in the Stamford Bridge dressing room.

CFC boss Lampard will be pleased to finally be able to sign players after having to deal with a transfer ban when he first took over in the summer.