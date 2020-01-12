If there’s one player that Tottenham couldn’t afford to lose it’s Harry Kane. He’s the focal point of their attack and they don’t have anybody like him to step in when he’s absent.

It looks like he’s going to be out injured for a while, so there’s been plenty of speculation about what Jose Mourinho would do to find someone to fill in.

It’s unlikely that they have a lot of money so it always looked like a loan or low cost player would make the most sense, but the return of Fernando Llorente would be a pretty big surprise.

Despite that Football Italia have reported it as a serious possibility. They quote Gazzetta Dello Sport in saying the Spaniard could be set for a loan move back to Spurs for the rest of the season, even though he only signed for Napoli last Summer.

They’ve since changed their manager so he might be out of favour, but his form has also tailed off. He opened his time back in Serie A with three goals early on, but he hasn’t scored since and the report indicates that Rino Gattuso has changed the formation so there’s no place for him anymore.

It would be interesting to see what role he would play back in the Premier League. It would be a surprise if Mourinho just plugged him in as the Kane replacement in the side, but he could provide the option of a target man while Son and Lucas Moura could also fill in up front.

It might not be the most exciting signing for the fans, but it could make sense.