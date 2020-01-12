Manchester City are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United for the transfer of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

The 24-year-old has been a stand-out performer at Villa Park this season, and seems a player capable of soon making the step up to a bigger club.

According to the Metro, City manager Pep Guardiola has already made him a key part of his transfer plans, while Man Utd have been planning a summer move for him too.

It remains to be seen how this will pan out, with Grealish having good reasons to take up either offer if or when they come along.

If the England Under-21 international were to join City, that would surely give him the opportunities to win the kind of big trophies every player wants to pick up in their careers.

However, United would surely be able to guarantee him more regular playing time, so it depends what Grealish views as more important to him in the immediate future.

Of course, he may well fancy his chances of making himself a regular at City as well, with Guardiola quoted by the Metro as having previously heaped big praise onto the player.

“He’s incredible,” Guardiola said after his City side played against Villa this season. “A top player. I’m happy he (initially) stayed in the Championship to defend his club.

“He’s a talented player who always creates something. An exceptional player but too expensive for Manchester!”