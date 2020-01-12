Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino’s performance in yesterday’s match against Tottenham.

The Brazilian netted the winner that saw his team beat Jose Mourinho’s side 1-0 in their own backyard. Spurs tried hard to find an equaliser and had many good scoring chances but were unable to make the most out of them. In the end, Firmino’s goal was enough to seal the three points for Liverpool.

Klopp praised the Brazilian attacker and said that he apologised after the game for not scoring more. As quoted by Goal.com, the Liverpool boss said: “When I went to him and wanted to give him a hug after the game, he wanted to stop and talk first. He said: ‘I know I should have scored more goals’. It was absolutely not what I wanted to say!

“It is true probably. He should have scored immediately with the first chance. He is a super player, super. I don’t say this for the first time and will hopefully not say it for the last time. [He’s] pretty impressive.”

Firmino wasn’t among the goals that much during the season but lately, he has been getting on the scoresheet quite often. The 28-year-old has netted four in his last six matches for Liverpool across all competitions.

After yesterday’s win, Liverpool are now 16 points ahead at the top of the Premier League table despite having played one match less than second-placed Leicester City.

The Reds next take on Manchester United the following weekend at Anfield.