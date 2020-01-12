Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praised Reece James for his performance against Burnley yesterday.

The Blues registered their first home win in three matches by beating the Clarets 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. Jorginho opened the scoring for Chelsea before Tammy Abraham’s header doubled their lead. In the second half, Callum Hudson-Odoi cashed in on a pass from Cesar Azpilicueta to score his first Premier League goal for the Blues and put them 3-0 up.

SEE MORE: Chelsea set £45m price-tag on ace who has started only three matches this season so far

James provided his third assist of the season by providing the cross for Chelsea’s second goal and Lampard praised the right-back for his performance. Speaking to the club’s official website, the 41-year-old said: “He has a great delivery of cross and more than that, he is good on the ball and physically he is so good as well and he is so young. This is just the start for him and the way I want us to play, the full-backs are going to be huge for us.

“To get it to where we want it they have to be able to join in and be an attacking threat and he certainly is for us. Reece is a big weapon at the minute which we have to use well because there is a lot of juice on those crosses. We have anticipate them and get across people and make goals like we did with the Tammy one.”

James has been given plenty of first-team opportunities by Lampard and he has done pretty well for them so far. The 20-year-old has amassed two goals and three assists in 18 appearances across all competitions so far. Following yesterday’s win, Chelsea remain in fourth position with 39 points. The Blues’ next match is against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park in the upcoming weekend.