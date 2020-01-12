Manchester United have reportedly made an offer to seal the transfer of Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

The 16-year-old has been a revelation in the Championship this season, featuring 23 times and scoring three goals for Birmingham to establish himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the country.

According to the Daily Mirror, the midfielder has now been the subject of a bid from Man Utd and one other club, with a number of top European sides said to be interested in his services.

Bellingham looks like he could be set for a big career at the highest level, and it would be good work by United if they could snap him up early.

The Mirror claim MUFC have tried their luck with an offer of around £12.5million for the teenager, and it’s easy to imagine that could look like a bargain one day as his value shoots up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, for all his flaws, has done well to promote youth at Old Trafford, so Bellingham may well view this as an ideal next move for him to continue his development.