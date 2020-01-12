Chelsea have reportedly enquired about a transfer deal for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, who is valued at around £50million.

The England international has been a rock-solid performer for Brighton in recent times, and could surely now be good enough to make the step up to a bigger club.

Chelsea could do with a player like him at the back, and the Times claim they’ve asked Brighton about a move for Dunk as they’re finally cleared to make signings again this January.

The report claims Dunk could leave for around £50m, and that could end up being a bargain for the Blues, who should be able to easily afford that kind of price.

If they can land the 28-year-old, he’d surely be an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen, who’ve not really taken the opportunities handed to them by Frank Lampard this season.

Chelsea have also been linked with Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake in recent times by the Telegraph, though this move has not materialised.

If they cannot seal a return for their former player, Dunk would no doubt be a fine alternative.