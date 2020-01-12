Liverpool have been absolutely unstoppable this season and their latest win has seen them make a small piece of history.

The Reds beat Tottenham 1-0 on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2019/20 campaign, with the league leaders currently on a run of 20 wins and one draw from their first 21 matches played this season.

This means Liverpool have eclipsed Manchester City by making the best ever start to an English top flight season, with Pep Guardiola’s side winning 19 and drawing two by the same stage of the season just two years ago.

Not only that, but it’s also the best ever start made by any team in Europe’s big five leagues…

61 – @LFC have won 61 points in the Premier League in 2019-20 – the most any side has ever registered after 21 games in a single season across Europe's big five leagues (assuming 3pts/win). Imperious. #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/b9KvNnciEk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 11, 2020

See the above stat from Opta Joe, with more details and comparisons with other great sides in the tweet below from Nick Harris…

These are the best three starts in the Big 5 leagues, then those 15 ranked. LFC have broken PSG's record for Big 5, and MCFC's record for England. It's remarkable how many of these are so recent. pic.twitter.com/yBZwAEqLkj — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) January 11, 2020

Liverpool’s record now is better than some truly legendary teams, including a few others managed by Guardiola in recent years!

This really hammers home quite how special Jurgen Klopp’s side are, while they’ve also broken another hugely impressive City record.

As tweeted by Opta below, LFC have picked up 104 points from their last 38 games, more than any Premier League team has ever amassed over that number of matches, beating City’s previous record of 102…

104 – @LFC have accrued 104 points across their last 38 Premier League matches (W33 D5 L0); this is a record total by any team across a 38-match spell in the competition’s history, overtaking 102-point stretches by Man City (ending in 2018) and Chelsea (2005). Juggernaut. pic.twitter.com/r8PLzorzhJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 11, 2020

Of course, it’s what they do over the course of the 38 games of this league season that really counts, but it highlights just how consistent they’ve been and shows how hard they’ll be to stop between now and May.

Liverpool are currently 16 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand over second-placed Leicester City.

Their fans surely won’t be getting too ahead of themselves, though, with the club’s last title victory coming thirty years ago and with many false dawns in that period.

Logically, however, the numbers show this Liverpool side is well on its way to becoming one of the best ever.