Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes manager Jurgen Klopp does not get enough credit for his success in the transfer market.

The German tactician has worked wonders since taking over at Anfield, turning the club from occasional top four challengers into European Champions and heavy favourites for this season’s Premier League title.

When Klopp took over, he immediately made a difference with his trademark playing style, and things have only improved as he’s brought in more of his own signings.

Carragher says Liverpool are now admired hugely for their recruitment, which has seen them land the likes of Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Andrew Robertson for relatively cheap.

Still, more than that, Carragher says Klopp deserves more credit for coaching these players so well, as they did not arrive as particularly big names but improved immensely under the guidance of the former Borussia Dortmund manager.

“The thing about the recruitment is, it’s been fantastic and Liverpool are looked at as the model now for recruitment, but the thing is when we say recruitment, you look at every team and we say ‘if you don’t get your recruitment right, you’re finished’,” Carragher is quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“It’s not that Liverpool are buying players with a special ability that nobody else can see these players, Robertson from Hull. Wijnaldum got relegated, Robertson got relegated. Salah had been at Chelsea, Mane was in the Premier League for a few years with Southampton.

“You’re looking at it and it’s not like Liverpool are going to the best clubs in the world and buying players. It’s okay buying players but it’s what you do when you’ve got them. I think we forget that sometimes when we talk about Manchester United’s recruitment in the last few years or other teams.

“Once you’ve got that player, you’ve got to improve that player. That’s what Jurgen Klopp doesn’t get enough credit for. The work as a coach, Liverpool aren’t buying superstars, they’re making superstars.”

Liverpool are currently 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a 1-0 win over Tottenham yesterday.