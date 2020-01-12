You have to wonder how long players will linger on a loss in a major final. The Champions League final was huge for Tottenham last season, they had a chance to finally win a major trophy and show they should be taken seriously, but they fell short.

Of course they lost to one of the best sides in recent years so there’s no shame in it, but they look miles away from silverware just now so it’s possible there’s a serious hangover from the loss.

Even if they have managed to move past it, Virgil van Dijk made a point of bringing it up in his post match comments yesterday. It’s hard to tell if he’s deliberately trying to taunt them, but his words will evoke some memories for anyone connected to Spurs.

According to The Mirror, after the game he said:

“They were in the Champions League final and that must still hurt for them and they will want to bounce back. Second half they pressed and made it difficult for us.”

“The league lead gives us all a good feeling. But you see there is still room for improvement; We are in a good situation but there is work we can do to make it easier.”

It’s completely possible he was just alluding to a past game to make a comparison, but talking about it still hurting them does sound a little bit mischievous.

It certainly looks like Spurs won’t be troubling anyone in the latter stages of the competition this year unless they show some serious improvement.