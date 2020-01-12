Video: Alisson shows immense quality and composure with perfect headed pass for Liverpool vs Tottenham

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson showed his immense quality and composure once again with this brilliant moment in the win over Tottenham.

The Brazil international made some important saves to keep a clean sheet, but it’s these little extra moments of quality he brings to the team that make him so special.

Watch the video above as he reads the long ball coming his way and gets out to head it clear with perfect timing.

On top of that, instead of just clearing it into Row Z, Alisson gets the ideal contact on his header as it finds his team-mate out on the left flank.

He just makes it look so easy – great play from a goalkeeper who so often looks good enough to be an outfielder!