Video: Gary Neville singles out “incredible” Liverpool star that “any manager in the world” would want in their team

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville was full of praise for Roberto Firmino after his performance in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

The Brazil international scored the winning goal and put in another top display for Liverpool in this important victory, and Neville singled him out for big praise afterwards.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the video clip above, Neville called Firmino “incredible” and said any manager in the world would want him in their team.

LFC fans will no doubt love to see this from a former Man Utd player, who must be hurting at seeing so much quality from Jurgen Klopp’s side right now on what looks like an unstoppable march to the Premier League title.

