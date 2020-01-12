Former Manchester United star Gary Neville was full of praise for Roberto Firmino after his performance in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

The Brazil international scored the winning goal and put in another top display for Liverpool in this important victory, and Neville singled him out for big praise afterwards.

“I think any manager in the world would have him as their centre forward in their team. I think he’s absolutely incredible."@GNev2 is full of praise for Roberto Firmino, after the Brazilian sent Liverpool 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. pic.twitter.com/2OcpYjTmAy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 11, 2020

Speaking to Sky Sports in the video clip above, Neville called Firmino “incredible” and said any manager in the world would want him in their team.

LFC fans will no doubt love to see this from a former Man Utd player, who must be hurting at seeing so much quality from Jurgen Klopp’s side right now on what looks like an unstoppable march to the Premier League title.