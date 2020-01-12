Menu

Video: Liverpool star lucky not to be sent off for nasty challenge vs Tottenham, with Arsenal’s Aubameyang shown red for similar foul

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson looked lucky to stay on the pitch after a nasty challenge during his side’s 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Watch below as the Scotland international goes in studs-up in a rash tackle on Tottenham ace Japhet Tanganga, with no action taken from the referee or from VAR…

MORE: Liverpool break two incredible Manchester City records after win over Tottenham

The foul has been compared to a similar one from Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the game against Crystal Palace earlier in the day.

On that occasion, Aubameyang was given a red card, and it’s pretty baffling that Robertson escaped any kind of punishment for such a similar offence…

More Stories / Latest News

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho certainly wasn’t happy about it as he slammed VAR after the game.

“They could have conceded a goal and got a red card for Robertson’s challenge,” he was quoted by the Daily Mirror.

More Stories Andrew Robertson Japhet Tanganga Jose Mourinho Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang