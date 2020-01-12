Manchester United are reportedly making progress on two exciting transfer deals for midfield duo Bruno Fernandes and Jude Bellingham.

The Red Devils have yet to make any signings this January, but many would expect them to be busy in the coming weeks as they look so badly in need of strengthening in a number of areas.

Midfield makes sense as a priority for them, and one report suggests significant progress is being made on a deal to sign Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal international is set to be the subject of a formal bid from United worth around £65million, with talks going well as the player is now expected in Manchester imminently.

Alongside that, Man Utd could also do a smart deal on the cheap for one of the most exciting young players in the country in the form of Birmingham City wonderkid Bellingham.

The 16-year-old sensation has taken the Championship by storm this season, and reports claim he’s been the subject of a £12.5m bid from United.

As long as there are no major hiccups in the coming days, these deals both look on course to go through as things stand.

MUFC fans will be excited to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly move quickly and spend what’s needed on improving the club’s problem area of midfield.