According to the Express, Manchester United have sent a scout to cast an eye over Lille ace Boubakary Soumare for the final time in his side’s Ligue 1 clash against Dijon this afternoon.

Express Sport also add that United are considering a possible bid for the 20-year-old ace with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on bolstering his midfield ranks in the January transfer window.

It’s unclear what exactly Soumare’s price-tag will be, but we’d expect it to be considerably higher than the £34m that Wolves tabled for the ace in the summer, as per the Mirror.

The defensive midfielder has made 24 appearances across all competitions for Lille this season.

With United currently missing Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba through injury, it seems wise for the Red Devils to strengthen in the middle of the park.

Soumare certainly seems to be highly-rated within the France international setup, as per Transfermarkt, the former Paris Saint-Germain ace has won 35 youth caps across every level from Under-16s to Under-21s.