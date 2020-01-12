Video: Man Utd fans send strong message with anti-Woodward and Glazer chant vs Norwich

A large number of Manchester United fans hit out at the current regime at the club during the team’s win over Norwich City on Saturday.

See below as many Red Devils supporters can be heard voicing their displeasure at the Glazer family, the current owners of Man Utd, as well as executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Build a bonfire,

Build a bonfire,

Put the Glazer’s on the top,

Put Woodward in the middle,

And we'll burn the f*cking lot…pic.twitter.com/8XbY9IKv3n — UTFR ?? (@ManUtd_HQ) January 11, 2020

United have struggled under the Glazers’ ownership, while Woodward has also become a key figure at the club and made several major blunders in the transfer market.

It’s no surprise the Old Trafford crowd are not happy, and they sent a very clear message to the club hierarchy yesterday.