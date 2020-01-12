Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed signs that he’s annoyed at the media coverage Liverpool have had in recent times.

The Reds recently put out a youthful team against Everton in the FA Cup, but still managed to secure a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from young midfielder Curtis Jones.

Solskjaer, however, believes he is generally putting out even younger squads in most Premier League matches, with players like Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams all forming parts of his team on a regular basis.

As well as that, United made some youthful signings in the summer as they brought in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

It seems Solskjaer would perhaps like a bit more credit for that, though of course he probably can’t complain too much as his Man Utd side are not doing nearly as well as Liverpool are.

That inevitably means that even the fine work Solskjaer does in bringing in and developing young talent will be overlooked until it leads to better results and performances.

“Everyone raves about the FA Cup team that Liverpool beat Everton with. Our league team is a year younger on average,” Solskjaer is quoted by the Metro.

We’re not sure everyone really did “rave” about that Liverpool team that beat Everton, but Solskjaer is clearly United through and through so will be annoyed at seeing LFC doing so well this season.