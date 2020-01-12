According to Sky Sports, Ajax star Donny van de Beek, a target for both Manchester United and Real Madrid, has ruled out the possibility of leaving in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old midfielder told FOX Sports Netherlands: “I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season. And maybe next season as well.”

Manchester United seem to be in need of midfield reinforcements, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have looked lacklustre in the middle of the park at times and have also suffered injuries in this area.

Superstar Paul Pogba and impressive academy graduate Scott McTominay are currently sidelined.

Here’s what the playmaker had to say on a potential exit:

“It is not that I can or want to do something at the moment,”

“I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season. And maybe next season as well.

“These reports about Real Madrid or Man United are a good sign, but it is not important now. I’ve said I will stay at Ajax and I will do so for 100 per cent.”

Van de Beek was also quizzed on the positives and negatives that would come with possibly joining United:

“You can look at it like that. It is not something that is in my mind right now, but what you say is true.”

Van de Beek was a key figure for the Amsterdam outfit last season as they completed the league and cup double, as well as upsetting the odds to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Across 21 appearances in the Champions League and Eredivisie this season the tireless midfielder has managed to score eight goals and provide five assists.

A summer move could certainly be on the cards if the Dutch international stars for his country at this summer’s European Championships.

It may be wise for top sides to explore a move for Van de Beek before the tournament starts.