According to the Sun, Manchester United star Nemanja Matic is in talks with MLS outfit Chicago Fire over a potential move in the next couple of weeks.

The 31-year-old midfielder’s current contract with the Red Devils is set to expire in the summer, making this mid-season period the last chance for the Manchester outfit to cash in on the ace.

The Sun add that Chicago are willing to offer the Serbian a £5m-a-year contract, which would see him become the side’s designated signing.

It’s also added that the MLS outfit’s large Eastern European fanbase is one of the reasons why they’re keen on the former Chelsea star.

Matic has spent the most of this season in a fringe role, however the ace has found himself back in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side recently following the injury to Scott McTominay. Superstar Paul Pogba is also on the sideline.

The potential sale of Matic to an MLS outfit could actually be ideal for the Red Devils as the American top-flight’s transfer window doesn’t close until the end of next month.

This gives United time to get back their injured midfielders before cashing in on the star.