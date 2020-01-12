It’s rare to see any big transfers happening in January, but it’s possible that it’s a lack of adequate replacements being available that prevents clubs from letting their star players go.

If you lose your best player in the Summer then you have plenty of time to find a replacement and come up with a plan to replace them. In January, the season is ongoing and transfers are less common, so that might prevent clubs from doing business.

Despite that, Sky Sports have reported on the latest with the Bruno Fernandes situation, and this sounds positive for Manchester United.

It’s worth noting that he’s still a Sporting CP player for now, but the report states that Sporting have started to consider replacements and make plans for his potential departure.

They might just be being sensible in case the worst happens, but that does sound like they’re becoming open to the possibility of him leaving.

He played and scored in their victory at the weekend, but his celebration was quite a big one with the fans when you consider it was just a penalty to put them 2-0 up with plenty of time to go, so that could also point to him thinking his time there might be coming to an end.

We still don’t know if the transfer will happen, but the signs are starting to point towards him making the move.