Liverpool are reportedly working on a bid of around £68million to beat Barcelona to the transfer of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The 24-year-old looks an elite centre-back who could no doubt make it at a bigger club, and it seems he could be on his way out of Inter in the near future.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool are preparing to offer £68m for Skriniar for a deal that would go through at the end of this season.

This seems like a good move for the Reds, who perhaps don’t urgently need Skriniar right now, but who could eventually do with adding more depth and quality in defence.

Despite Liverpool’s superb form this season, they’ve missed Joel Matip through injury, while Joe Gomez also doesn’t have the best fitness record.

That leaves Dejan Lovren as their only other backup alongside Virgil van Dijk, so it makes sense to perhaps push the boat out a bit and go for a big name like Skriniar.

Don Balon suggest Liverpool now look the favourites to beat Barcelona to Skriniar, with the Catalan giants said to be unwilling to pay £68m for the Slovakia international.

LFC had a fairly quiet summer transfer window in 2019, but it looks like they could be back in the business of major buys in 2020.