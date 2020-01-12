The latest list of the most valuable players in world football is out and we’ve focused on the current top ten in the Premier League.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool dominate the current rankings from the CIES Football Observatory, with as many as four players from the league leaders in the top ten.

However, it’s still a Manchester City player leading the way, while big names from Manchester United and Tottenham also make it in.

Here’s the top ten in full…

10) Richarlison (Everton)

A slightly surprising name here, but Everton forward Richarlison just edges into the top ten list with a valuation of £104million from CIES.

This puts the Brazilian youngster in ahead of some quality players, such as Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Man City attacker Bernardo Silva.

9) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

It’s no surprise to see the excellent Trent Alexander-Arnold make this list after his superb recent form. If anything, there’s surely a case for him being even higher.

The right-back is quite simply one of the best young players on the planet right now and has been a huge part of Liverpool’s record-breaking recent run.

8) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Roberto Firmino scored the winner over Tottenham this weekend, and is unsurprisingly another member of this LFC squad to make this list.

Valued at £111.5m by CIES, the Brazil international would surely get into any team in the world at the moment after so consistently showing his quality and work rate up front.

7) James Maddison (Leicester City)

Linked with a big-money move to Manchester United by the Daily Star and others in recent times, James Maddison makes it in at number seven on this list.

If the Leicester City star is to make a big move soon, he surely won’t come cheap, with CIES valuing him at as much as £112.4m.

6) Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

A slightly surprising one again, Gabriel Jesus makes it in to sixth place on the CIES rankings, as he’s valued at £115.6m.

The 22-year-old is no doubt a top young talent, but he’s not always an automatic starter for Man City and his scoring record is arguably not what it could be if he is to truly be considered among the game’s elite forwards.