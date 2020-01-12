Second-tier German club FC Nurnberg are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos on loan.

The 22-year-old has made just 17 appearances for the Gunners since joining them from Greek club PAS Giannina. This season, Mavropanos has barely played a game for Arsenal, featuring in their Europa League tie against Standard Liege. The centre-back made the bench for the club’s Premier League matches against Bournemouth, Everton and Chelsea but was an unused substitute.

Greek outlet Gazzetta claimed that Arsenal were looking to offload Mavropanos this month and a recent report from German newspaper Bild suggests that Nurnberg are interested in signing the 22-year-old on loan. It is also understood that the WerderBremen, Fortuna Dusseldorf, Vfb Stuttgart and Hanover 96 are also interested in Mavropanos.

Jens Keller’s side are currently struggling in 2.Bundesliga as they are 16th in the table with just 19 points from 18 matches so far. They are currently on the relegation zone but could still survive as the difference between them and tenth-placed Holstein Kiel is only four points.

Arsenal don’t have a very solid group of centre-backs but they’good enough to prevent Mavropanos from making the first-team. Hence, a loan move might do well for the 22-year-old.