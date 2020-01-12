The way football is covered these days we do get to see almost every part of the game, unfortunately that also includes player reactions following an injury.

Nicolo Zaniola has broken through to become one of Roma’s best players in the past year, it might be a big ask for him to fill the shoes of the great Francesco Totti, but a lot of their play goes through him.

He went down with a nasty looking injury after a great run tonight vs Juventus, and it appears he was in tears as he left the field:

Defeat almost doesn’t matter now for Roma, it’s all about Zaniolo’s injury. Would be plain cruel if his season (inc Euros) is over pic.twitter.com/awVhrLDiQ9 — Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) January 12, 2020

It’s also worth pointing out that he could’ve been a big player for Italy at Euro 2020, so this is particularly tragic. Hopefully it’s not as bad as it looks and he makes a full recovery.