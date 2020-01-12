Photo: Serie A game between Verona and Genoa delayed due to RIDICULOUS reason

It’s always a nuisance when a game gets delayed for the fans, but usually it’s down to something that makes sense and can’t be avoided – excess traffic or issues getting supporters to the stadium.

Even the floodlights having issues is almost acceptable because electrical faults happen, but a game being delayed due to the lines of the penalty area being crooked is pretty unforgiveable:

Hellas Verona-Genoa inizierà con 15 minuti di ritardo. Le righe delle aree di rigore erano storte @SkySport pic.twitter.com/W5PqklE527 — Alessandro Alciato (@AAlciato) January 12, 2020

It seems the Verona and Genoa fans will need to wait at least 15 minutes for the mistake to be rectified. In some ways it’s probably a good thing that it was noticed now – VAR already has a bad name, could you imagine the outrage if a penalty was or wasn’t given due to a crooked line?